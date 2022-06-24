Celtics pick JD Davison sure can throw down some vicious dunks
BOSTON -- Nobody knows what JD Davison's NBA career will look like. But his athleticism is certainly not in question.
Expectations will be reasonable for the 19-year-old guard, who was selected with the 53rd overall pick by the Celtics in the NBA Draft on Thursday evening. The 6-foot-3 Davison started just six games last year for Alabama, averaging 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists in his 25.8 minutes per game. He shot 46.3 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from 3-point range.
While there obviously aren't any numbers that jump off the page ... the young man's athleticism is undeniable. Rare is the athlete who can make an entire arena go wild the way that Davison did in Tuscaloosa last season against Auburn.
Davison's dunk against Gonzaga might not have been quite as emphatic, but it nevertheless showed his exceptional burst and explosion on the court.
Davison was clearly feeling a bit springy in that upset win over Gonzaga:
Davison obviously turned heads at Alabama, but that's something he was already doing in high school.
While those in-game dunks are certainly remarkable, Davison has made a habit of wowing crowds with his dunking ability.
Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens described Davison as "very young, very explosive - that's pretty obvious."
Certainly, that level of ability has been impossible to miss for some time.
