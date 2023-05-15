Celtics fans celebrate outside Garden following team's win over 76ers

BOSTON - It was a sea of green celebrating outside TD Garden Sunday afternoon as the Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers and go on to the Eastern Conference finals.

While some carried signs and raced down Canal Street, others celebrated at one of the nearby bars and restaurants.

It was also a happy Mother's Day for some. Margarita Guilory went to the game with her son and husband after getting Game 7 tickets as a Mother's Day gift.

"Presented me with a picture of Jaylen Brown and on the top of the picture it was Happy Mother's Day and I was like, are you serious?" said Guilory.

The Celtics now go on to face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.