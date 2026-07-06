Brad Stevens, Celtics owner Bill Chisholm to hold news conference after Jaylen Brown trade

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens along with lead owner and governor Bill Chisholm are set to hold a news conference Monday, addressing reporters for the first time since trading Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers.

After weeks of speculation, news broke last week that the Celtics traded Brown to Philadelphia in exchange for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks.

The move, which was largely met with criticism around the league and from Celtics fans, came after Boston was unsuccessful in landing Giannis Antetokounmpo with a package centered around Brown.

The last time Stevens publicly addressed Brown's status with the team was before the NBA Draft.

"Jaylen Brown is a big part of us. I don't want to predict the future. I look at it as this is our team," Stevens said June 23, just over a week before he sent Brown to the 76ers.

Brown spoke about the trade on his live stream last week.

"Boston, they packed me up," Brown said. "I will say, I'm still processing everything to be honest. It's a bunch of excitement, disappointment, emotions. I'm still processing everything, so give me time."

Brown, who was drafted by the Celtics and spent a decade in Boston, said he was not happy with how the trade was handled.

"I did feel like it was a lack of respect," Brown said. "That was the most disappointing part is I thought I had earned respect in a place that I have built or helped contribute to build. That just wasn't the case. It just wasn't the case. Sometimes it be like that."