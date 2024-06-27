Celtics draft Gonzaga forward Anton Watson in second round of 2024 NBA Draft

BOSTON -- The Celtics did not ruin the NBA Draft plans of the Los Angeles Lakers and take Bronny James at No. 54 on Thursday. Boston instead drafted Anton Watson out of Gonzaga with their second-round selection, adding a versatile defensive wing to the mix.

As expected, Bronny James was drafted by the Lakers at No. 55.

The 6-foot-8 Watson played five seasons at Gonzaga and will likely be a two-way player for the Celtics, potentially spending his rookie season developing in Maine. But he has the defensive versatility to guard NBA bigs and hold his own against guards, so the 23-year-old could carve out a role in Boston in the near future. Athletic wings with size and a strong defensive game are always welcome on the Celtics.

Watson averaged 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game for the Bulldogs last season, hitting 58 percent of his shots from the floor and a career-best 41.2 percent of his three-point attempts. Those numbers earned him First-Team All-WCC honors.

Over his career at Gonzaga, Watson averaged 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per contest. He shot 58.6 percent from the floor but struggled from deep until his final season, hitting 30 percent of his shots from downtown overall. While defense is mainly the name of his game, he's also a good slasher that can also throw down a jam in transition.

Watson leaves Gonzaga ranked second all-time in steals with 215, trailing only the 262 thefts by John Stockton.

Watson also has plenty of experience playing in big games, making four trips to the Sweet 16, three to the Elite Eight, and a Final Four and a National Championship appearance with Gonzaga.

Brad Stevens made two picks at the 2024 NBA Draft, selecting Creighton guard/forward Baylor Sheierman with the 30th overall selection on Wednesday night. While Sheierman, 23, and Watson will have an uphill battle trying to crack Boston's rotation this season, Stevens clearly wanted older prospects who could potentially contribute sooner rather than later.