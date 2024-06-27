Bronny James could join his dad on the Lakers in NBA draft's second round

Bronny James went unselected in the first round of the NBA draft but the USC freshman guard could join his father on the Lakers if picked by the Los Angeles team Thursday.

It's possible the 19-year-old son of LeBron James could end up playing alongside his dad since he's the 55th-ranked player in the CBS Sports Prospect Rankings and the Lakers hold a pick at No. 55 in the NBA draft's second round, CBS Sports reports. Bronny is a 2023 graduate of Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth and was picked by Team USA to play at the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit, according to his USC profile.

He had a season average at USC of 4.8 points, 2.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals.

Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James on Dec. 4, 2021, while Bronny was playing for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"While it's no guarantee that Bronny will end up a member of the Lakers on draft night, it appears to be the most likely outcome," CBS Sports reports, citing mock drafts that have projected the Lakers will use the No. 55 pick to select Bronny.

LeBron — who surpassed fellow Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar last year as the NBA's all-time leading scorer — told ESPN in May of last year that he wanted to play alongside his son: "I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny." But a few months later, the NBA star took a lighter approach and told ESPN "just because that's my aspiration or my goal, doesn't mean it's his."

"I've done what I've had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey," he said.

At the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago last month, Bronny was asked by reporters if he aspired to play alongside his dad.

"No, never," he answered. "My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself, and get to the NBA, which is everyone's end goal that's here. I never thought about just playing with my dad."

"But of course he's brought it up a couple of times," he said.

On Wednesday, as other players were selected in the draft's first round, LeBron addressed Bronny and his other son, Bryce, in a heartfelt post to Instagram.

"Pops over here getting emotional as hell just thinking about yall journey so far!," the NBA star wrote. "Thank you both for allowing me to be your DAD and be apart of your compass through life's trials and tribulations!"

The second round Thursday starts at 1 p.m. PST.

CBS Sports projects the Lakers are favored to pick Bronny but the USC freshman could still get drafted earlier by another team, with a projected 43.48% chance he could get picked by another team.