Cellphone video shows chaos at Northboro house party where teen died, 3 face gun charges

NORTHBORO - Cellphone video captures the sheer chaos among nearly 300 people jammed in a Northboro home from Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning.

"We heard a pop," said the person who took the video, who identified himself only as Brazil360. "We turned around because we didn't know if it was a bottle being broken or a balloon, because it was a birthday party...and then you just heard pop-pop-pop-pop-pop!"

"As soon as I got out of the woods and was going down the hill, I saw them bringing the body on the stretcher," he said. "I did see them doing CPR. It was a terrible thing to see. You know there were other people that got injured."

Bellingham schools step up security

Investigators have not yet identified the 16-year-old victim from Bellingham who was pronounced dead at the hospital. The teen did not go to Bellingham High School, but Superintendent Peter Marano said police are stepping up security there this week, even though he said they "...feel confident that this was an isolated incident..."

3 suspects face gun charges

In Westborough District Court, three suspects hid behind a white board, facing gun charges. The most serious, 20-year-old Wallisom Texeira Da Silva who lives in Hyde Park is facing a felony, and is now being held without bail.

The judge set bail at $25,000 each for the other suspects, 27-year-old Pedro Passos from Rockland and Arnoldo Filho of Marlboro, who's 19. At this point, they are not facing charges that accuse them of killing the teenager.

A teen was killed during a house party at 333 Howard Street in Northboro, Mass. CBS Boston

Assistant District Attorney Michael Luzzo explained why Da Silva's charges are more serious. "They found a handgun on a stone path that was leading up to the home. This defendant was asked about that, and he admitted that the firearm belonged to him," Luzzo said.

Brazil360 says everyone who was at the party is feeling the trauma. "That's a life that got taken," he said. "That's a mother that got as a present for Mother's Day, a dead body, her son's dead body, and that's insane."