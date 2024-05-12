16-year-old shot, killed at large "chaotic" house party in Northboro

NORTHBORO - A 16-year-old was killed in a shooting at a large "chaotic" house party in Northboro early Sunday morning. Three people have been arrested, but police are still trying to piece together what sparked the violence.

"It's Mother's Day and a mother has lost a 16-year-old," Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. said.

The shooting left a 16-year-old boy from Bellingham dead and several others injured. Police say when they arrived, they could only describe it as a chaotic scene.

Early said a Northboro police officer and a state trooper carried the victim down the hill to an ambulance. He was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The party took place at 333 Howard Street. Police say nearly 300 people were there. Authorities say it was around 1 a.m. when they were notified by a partygoer who reported seeing someone at the party with a gun and flagged down a Northboro police officer. Several departments from surrounding towns were called in to assist.

"While police were assembling and preparing to enter the facility, it's a couple acre property, they heard multiple gunshots," Early said.

"This was a very chaotic scene," said Northboro Police Chief Brian Griffin. "Our thoughts go out to the victim and the victim's family during this senseless act of violence. It's especially difficult being Mother's Day."

A 17-year-old was also shot at the party. He was taken to Marlboro Hospital where he was treated and released. Police arrested two 19-year-olds and a 27-year-old on gun-related charges. Police say they are not from Northboro.

"Both the victim and everyone being charged in this, lives outside of Northboro," Early said.

Homeowner told police there would be no more parties

Authorities say this is not the first time a large party has taken place at the multi-acre property. Police say they were in touch with the homeowner earlier this week when they were told there would not be another party.

"We have spoken to the homeowner about that, and he assured us that that was the last of it and obviously that was not the case," Griffin said.

The incident has left neighbors in this quiet, peaceful community on edge.

"Shock, sadness, disbelief. I have four small children, so you know, it just makes me nervous," said one neighbor.

"Last year we had to call police because the whole street was blocked with hundreds of cars," another neighbor said.

Police are still investigating. They are asking anyone with cellphone video of this incident to please share it with Northboro police. The three suspects who were arrested will be arraigned Monday on gun related charges in Westboro District Court.