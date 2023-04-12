Which towns had the most catalytic converters stolen in 'Operation Cut and Run'?

Catalytic converter theft ring in Mass. and NH broken up, FBI says

WOBURN - Prosecutors announced Wednesday that catalytic converter thieves worked "like a a NASCAR pit crew" to steal the valuable car parts from nearly 500 vehicles in Massachusetts over the past year.

A criminal complaint released in the "Operation Cut and Run" case details the date and location for the 471 catalytic converter theft incidents. Some towns were hit more than once.

Woburn totaled 49, with more than half of that number taken on Augusts 16, 2022. Wilmington reported 37, and Millbury counted 32. Take a look at the list provided by authorities below, which goes in chronological order and notes the number of vehicles from which catalytic converters were stolen.

3/7/2022 Sturbridge, MA 6

3/8/2022 Milford, MA 8

3/10/2022 Norwell, MA 5

3/25/2022 Wilmington, MA 6

3/27/2022 Millbury, MA 22

5/5/2022 Leominster, MA 10

5/10/2022 Holliston, MA 10

5/12/2022 Norwood, MA 11

5/12/2022 Walpole, MA 3

5/12/2022 Sharon, MA 7

5/17/2022 Randolph, MA 12

5/19/2022 Watertown, MA 1

5/19/2022 Medford, MA 14

5/19/2022 Malden, MA 6

7/21/2022 Lynn, MA 3

7/21/2022 Wilmington, MA 12

7/26/2022 Easton, MA 6

7/28/2022 Norwood, MA 2

7/28/2022 Woburn, MA 3

8/4/2022 Beverly, MA 2

8/16/2022 Woburn, MA 26

8/18/2022 Carver, MA 2

8/18/2022 Plymouth, MA 6

8/23/2022 Canton, MA 3

8/25/2022 Middleton, MA 1

8/30/2022 Peabody, MA 3

8/30/2022 Waltham, MA 10

9/1/2022 Hingham, MA 3

9/1/2022 Norwell, MA 1

9/6/2022 Easton, MA 1

9/8/2022 Chelmsford, MA 1

9/13/2022 Hanover, MA 1

9/13/2022 Hingham, MA 2

9/13/2022 Pembroke, MA 12

9/15/2022 Bellingham, MA 2

9/15/2022 Franklin, MA 5

9/15/2022 Hudson, MA 6

9/20/2022 Sudbury, MA 1

9/21/2022 Wilmington, MA 5

9/22/2022 Woburn, MA 5

10/2/2022 Ipswich, MA 10

10/2/2022 Methuen, MA 8

10/2/2022 Billerica, MA 10

10/4/2022 Londonderry, NH 13

11/24/2022 Hooksett, NH 14

11/27/2022 Wilmington, MA 10

11/27/2022 Millbury, MA 3

12/6/2022 Bow, NH 1

12/6/2022 Concord, NH 14

12/21/2022 Manchester, NH 1

12/29/2022 Easthampton, MA 2

12/29/2022 Holyoke, MA 1

1/5/2023 Framingham, MA 9

1/9/2023 Worcester, MA 13

1/19/2023 Fitchburg, MA 8

1/19/2023 Leominster, MA 1

1/26/2023 Abington, MA 10

1/26/2023 Weymouth, MA 2

1/30/2023 Shrewsbury, MA 16

2/9/2023 Wilmington, MA 1

2/9/2023 Woburn, MA 13

2/16/2023 Marlborough, MA 1

2/16/2023 Northborough, MA 4

2/28/2023 Auburn, MA 2

2/28/2023 Millbury, MA 7

3/7/2023 Wilmington, MA 3

3/7/2023 Woburn, MA 2

3/7/2023 Hudson, MA 1

3/7/2023 Burlington, MA 4

3/9/2023 Auburn, MA 3

3/9/2023 Bedford, MA 2

3/9/2023 Billerica, MA 4

3/16/2023 Sterling, MA 20

3/21/2023 Leominster, MA 13