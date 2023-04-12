Catalytic converter thieves worked 'like a NASCAR pit crew' stealing devices in Mass., NH, feds say

Catalytic converter theft ring in Mass. and NH broken up, FBI says

BOSTON – Prosecutors said seven people charged in an organized theft ring worked "like a NASCAR pit crew" as they stole nearly 500 catalytic converters from vehicles in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins announced federal charges against Rafael Davila, Jose Torres, Nicolas Davila, Carlos Fonseca, Zachary Marshall, Santo Feliberty and Alexander Oyola.

Seven men charged in a catalytic converter theft ring. CBS Boston

The FBI Boston's Organized Crime Task Force and Massachusetts State Police made the arrests during an investigation dubbed "Operation Cut and Run."

Rollins said the seven men targeted more than 450 vehicles from 2022-2023, stealing over 470 catalytic converters. Repairs to the damaged vehicles likely cost a total of around $2 million.

Catalytic converters are very valuable on the black market because they're made using rare metals, including palladium, which is more expensive than gold.

Police said the converters are worth about $1,000 apiece on the black market. Thieves use power tools to remove the car parts within minutes.

Stolen catalytic converters are displayed before a news conference held by the U.S. Attorney. CBS Boston

Prosecutors said that sometimes the men would hit 10 vehicles in a night. They allegedly made stole as many as 26 catalytic converters in one night.

Rollins said thieves regularly target commercial delivery vehicles, including Isuzu, Nissan, Ford trucks and vans, and passenger vehicles like Toyota Prius and Corollas.

Last year, WBZ-TV's I-Team found that catalytic converter thefts have risen in several cities and towns. Because most of palladium is mined in Russia, the war in Ukraine is driving the price of the metal even higher.

