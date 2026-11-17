A daring feline is back on solid ground after somehow getting stuck in a tight spot above a New Hampshire highway over the weekend.

The cat was seen in a precarious position on the back of a sign over I-293 in Manchester, near Second Street and Queen City Avenue.

"This little adventurer found a perch that was a little too high for comfort!" the Manchester Police Department said.

The Manchester Fire Department also responded, bringing a ladder truck to reach the cat. First responders climbed up and used a net to wrangle the cat and bring it down to safety.

Rescuers brought the cat, which is believed to be a stray, to an emergency veterinary clinic in Manchester so it could be treated for a tail injury. But otherwise, police say the cat seems to be doing just fine, despite its feisty appearance in photos shared by police.

The cat that got stuck on a highway sign in New Hampshire. Manchester police

"Thank you for getting that mountain lion down," one person commented.

"He looks big mad about, well, everything," another wrote.

Police credited animal control officer Sophia Landrey for helping to rescue the cat. She has a history of helping out with unusual animal calls, including a sand boa that appeared in a someone's kitchen drain, a black bear stuck in a tree and an injured pigeon found on a snow pile.

Manchester is located about 20 miles north of the Massachusetts border.