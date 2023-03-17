Some carbon monoxide detectors sold on Amazon don't work, CPSC says

BOSTON - Federal regulators are warning about certain carbon monoxide detectors that do not work.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says GLBSUNION and CUZMAK digital display carbon monoxide (CO) detectors do not set off alarms at industry standard levels.

The detectors were sold on Amazon for between $16 and $40.

Model No. AJ-938 and was sold under the Amazon ASIN B093Y1KK5Q and B093Y637CM; and Model No. CD01 was sold under the Amazon ASIN B07MPVK6HG and B07K44HLCV.

The CPSC says "the consumer will not be warned of this harmful gas, making injury or death very likely." The detectors should be disposed of immediately and new working CO detectors should be installed.