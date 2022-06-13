Watch CBS News
Local News

Cancer fundraiser tip jar stolen from Pelham NH store, police say

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Cancer fundraiser jar stolen from Pelham NH store
Cancer fundraiser jar stolen from Pelham NH store 00:28

PELHAM, N.H. - Police are asking the public to help identify the person suspected of swiping a donation jar from a Pelham, New Hampshire store that was collecting money for a cancer fundraiser.

"We are currently investigating the theft of a cancer fundraiser tip jar that was stolen from Ray's Stateline Market on Mammoth Road," Pelham police said. 

Authorities shared three photos of the suspected thief, including one that appears to show him carrying the tip jar out of the store.

We are currently investigating the theft of a cancer fundraiser tip jar that was stolen from Ray's Stateline Market on...

Posted by Pelham Police Department on Monday, June 13, 2022

The market said in a Facebook post that the theft happened while staff members were helping other customers. 

He was driving a 2007 Ford Taurus with Massachusetts plates, but police commented on Facebook that the car is not registered to him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Huertas at (603) 635-2411.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 13, 2022 / 2:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.