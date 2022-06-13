Cancer fundraiser tip jar stolen from Pelham NH store, police say

PELHAM, N.H. - Police are asking the public to help identify the person suspected of swiping a donation jar from a Pelham, New Hampshire store that was collecting money for a cancer fundraiser.

"We are currently investigating the theft of a cancer fundraiser tip jar that was stolen from Ray's Stateline Market on Mammoth Road," Pelham police said.

Authorities shared three photos of the suspected thief, including one that appears to show him carrying the tip jar out of the store.

The market said in a Facebook post that the theft happened while staff members were helping other customers.

He was driving a 2007 Ford Taurus with Massachusetts plates, but police commented on Facebook that the car is not registered to him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Huertas at (603) 635-2411.