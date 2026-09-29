"Stand Against Racism" campaign launched in Worcester after high school student-athletes targeted

State and community leaders in Worcester, Massachusetts, held a rally at Doherty Memorial School on Tuesday, announcing a campaign to combat racism and cyberbullying targeting student-athletes.

The "Stand Against Racism" campaign is a result of an incident last year when school officials say online racist and hateful comments were directed at Worcester girls basketball players after a tournament game. Soon after, students and coaches revealed that other athletes were subject to harassment, including slurs yelled at games.

"We are standing here today because of a truth that we can no longer afford to whisper. Our student-athletes have been targeted," Worcester Superintendent of Schools Brian Allen told an auditorium of high school students from across the district.

Worcester decided to come up with a game plan with student and adult pledges denouncing racism and extra anti-racism programming for students.

"I feel like it's almost getting more normalized to give hate instead of compliments," said Danielle Vargas, a senior at South High Community School.

"The things that they're saying, they're not aware that it's wrong because of how normalized it is," said Olive White, a senior at South High Community School.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell joined the rally on Tuesday to show state support for the campaign. "If you stand up as your authentic self, this state will indeed be better for the next generation and frankly for the generation after you," Campbell told students.

The campaign is expected to last several years. Students say it feels better to be in this together.

"Real peace is the presence of justice achieved by speaking up, even when it makes people uncomfortable," Olive White said.