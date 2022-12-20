Colts reportedly sign Cameron McGrone off Patriots practice squad

FOXBORO -- The Patriots really liked linebacker Cameron McGrone, and were hoping that he would eventually help make an impact on defense. But the 2021 fifth-round pick is now gone without ever playing in a game for New England.

McGrone was signed by the Indianapolis Colts off the New England practice squad on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

McGrone will now never get to live up to the somewhat lofty expectations that the New England brass placed upon him ahead of the 2022 season. The Patriots drafted him in 2021 knowing that he would likely miss his rookie campaign because of an ACL injury, but had high hopes for the future.

New England didn't draft a single linebacker in 2022, and when asked about ignoring the position, director of player personnel Matt Groh essentially said that the team was counting on McGrone to join the likes of Ja'Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, Raekwon McMillan, and newcomer Mack Wilson in the linebacking corps.

"Excited to see Cam McGrone was able to get on the field a little bit last year, excited to see him be in an expanded role," Groh said after Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft. "He's kind of an additional draft pick. You can kind of put him along there with the three guys that we've been able to add here today along with some of the other guys from last year. That all kind of counts to getting younger, getting faster, being a tough team."

But McGrone didn't really pop in training camp, and was cut in late August. He was signed to the New England practice squad a few days later, which is where he spent the majority of his 2022 season.

The Patriots elevated McGrone from the practice squad ahead of Week 14's meeting against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football, but he was inactive for the game. That was as close as he got to seeing the field on game day for the Patriots.