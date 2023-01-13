Cambridge residents demand answers after fatal police shooting

CAMBRIDGE - People in Cambridge are demanding answers after police shot and killed a man holding a large knife. Angry citizens had a chance to confront law enforcement and city leaders Thursday night.

Sayed Faisal was shot and killed last Wednesday after police say he jumped out of a window with the knife. After a foot chase, he allegedly moved towards officers with the knife, despite commands to stop.

Cambridge residents and the Bangladeshi community protested the killing of the 20-year-old earlier this week. Thursday's meeting included the city manager, police chief, and district attorney investigating the officer who fired the fatal shot, but the presentation turned question and answer was contentious.

District Attorney Marian Ryan tried to explain what happens next in her investigation. "It was very emotional," Ryan said after the meeting. "As you saw, this is a community that is really in pain."

Faisal's family wasn't in the room, but former classmates and a teacher were.

"Very responsible, very kind," said Milla Maia of Somerville, Faisal's former teacher.

They say Faisal was a wholesome kid and they're frustrated by a lack of answers at the public forum.

"I can't help but feel like this was a waste of my time. They didn't answer questions," Maia said.

Investigators said they weren't able to give many details during the open investigation. The officer who fired the fatal shot is currently on paid administrative leave.