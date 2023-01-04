Watch CBS News
Local News

Man armed with machete shot and killed by Cambridge Police officer

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Man armed with machete shot and killed by Cambridge Police
Man armed with machete shot and killed by Cambridge Police 00:28

CAMBRIDGE - A man who was reportedly armed with a machete was shot and killed by a Cambridge Police officer Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the area of Chestnut Street, police said. 

I-Team sources tell WBZ the man was cutting himself with the machete and he was shot after a chase when he refused commands to drop the weapon.

The man, who has not been identified, was treated by officers until EMS arrived at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. 

The shooting is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney's office.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 4:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.