Man armed with machete shot and killed by Cambridge Police officer
CAMBRIDGE - A man who was reportedly armed with a machete was shot and killed by a Cambridge Police officer Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the area of Chestnut Street, police said.
I-Team sources tell WBZ the man was cutting himself with the machete and he was shot after a chase when he refused commands to drop the weapon.
The man, who has not been identified, was treated by officers until EMS arrived at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The shooting is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney's office.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.