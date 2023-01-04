Man armed with machete shot and killed by Cambridge Police officer

CAMBRIDGE - A man who was reportedly armed with a machete was shot and killed by a Cambridge Police officer Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the area of Chestnut Street, police said.

I-Team sources tell WBZ the man was cutting himself with the machete and he was shot after a chase when he refused commands to drop the weapon.

The man, who has not been identified, was treated by officers until EMS arrived at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney's office.