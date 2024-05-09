Cambridge neighborhood says bike lines are making one intersection more dangerous

Residents in Cambridge said bike lanes and barriers are making things more dangerous

CAMBRIDGE - Residents of one neighborhood in Cambridge said a newly designed intersection with bike lanes is making traffic more dangerous than before.

"This is a mess"

"If somebody's not paying full attention, there's going to be a head-on crash," said Cambridge resident John McMahon.

The corner of Brattle, Lowell and Appleton streets is a cause for concern for McMahon, who took video showing close calls between bikes and cars and some near head-on collisions.

"They swing out over the double yellow line and meanwhile there's a car coming at them that they don't see," said McMahon. "I've seen cars come out of Lowell Street, take a left turn onto the bike lane. So they would go here and turn into that. This is a mess."

This is a new traffic pattern with two-way bike lanes, barriers and pedestrian islands, implemented as a part of Cambridge's commitment to Vision Zero.

City working towards a solution

"We have to get to the point where there are no fatalities, no major accidents across the city for pedestrians, for cyclists," said Cambridge City Councilor Patty Nolan, who admits the new build narrows traffic lanes, leaving no room for cars and the change is doing more harm than good. "It does take up most of the road. We should learn from our implementations and our installations. We have made some mistakes along the way. And it seems to me these pedestrian islands do not add safety. If it's making it less safe for cars and not more safe for pedestrians and cyclists, it doesn't make sense to me."

Nolan said the city is aware of the problem and working towards a solution. In the meantime, neighbors continue to be cautious.

"I nanny every day in this area," said one local babysitter. "We have to really be careful about when we cross the street."

At the request of neighbors, the town will host a meeting regarding this topic at History Cambridge on Brattle Street on May 23.