Cam Neely says Jeremy Swayman has "64 million reasons" to be playing hockey right now

BOSTON -- Bruins president Cam Neely commented on Jeremy Swayman's contract stalemate with the team on Monday, and sounded pretty irked that the matter hasn't been resolved. His ire was aimed directly at Swayman and his reps, as Neely expressed optimism that GM Don Sweeney will get a deal done soon.

With the 2024-25 season just over a week away, the Bruins brass held a press conference at TD Garden on Monday to discuss the upcoming campaign. They expressed optimism in the club's ability to compete for a Stanley Cup this season, but with the team's top goaltender still unsigned and no progress toward a resolution, Swayman talk dominated the media session.

Swayman is a restricted free-agent and is apparently seeking a rich deal as a free agent this offseason. It has gotten a bit testy between the player and the club, and it sounds like the Bruins are miffed that Swayman's camp has been leaking out info to the media. Sweeney expressed anger toward misinformation from the Spittin' Chiclets podcast on the first day of Bruins training camp, and on Monday, it was Neely's turn.

Neely doesn't begrudge Swayman for seeking a big contract in free agency, but he's surprised this is still going on -- and surprised at Swayman's high asking price. He then put the puck firmly in Swayman's crease.

"I don't want to get into the weeds what his ask is, but I know there are 64 million reasons for him to be playing now," Neely said Monday.

So it sounds like the Bruins have offered Swayman an eight-year contract at $8 million per season. It was a pretty revealing comment from the Bruins president, as the team usually keeps contract numbers and details under wraps -- especially during the negotiation period. But Neely wanted that info out there for a reason, with the Bruins being accused of making low-ball offers to Swayman during negotiations.

It paints a pretty grim picture that the Bruins can strike a deal with their 25-year-old goaltender sometime in the near future. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said Monday that as things stand, Joonas Korpisalo would be Boston's starter in net when the puck drops on the new season Oct. 8 in Florida against the Panthers.

Neely added that he believes Swayman is trying to set the market for goalies, and his asking price and the comp group the Bruins have him in are not aligned. Neely also said that he has spoken with Swayman and that the goalie wants to remain in Boston.

"Jeremy wants to play here and I believe they'll get a deal done. It's unfortunate it's not done today," said Neely.

"We are a better team if Jeremy is our goaltender. I think Jeremy and the team are both hurt in this regard," added Sweeney. "I'm going to work hard to find a settling point."

Swayman appeared in 44 games for Boston last season as he split time with Linus Ullmark. Sweeney said he doesn't regret trading Ullmark this offseason before signing Swayman to an extension.

"Both goaltenders had asked to play 55 games and that's not possible if they're on the same team. We felt comfortable with Swayman going forward," said Sweeney. 'We made a difficult decision because Ullmark was an outstanding Bruin."

The two sides have until Dec. 1 to reach a deal or Swayman will be ineligible to play during the 2024-25 season.