Don Sweeney disappointed Bruins haven't signed Jeremy Swayman, but optimistic it will get done

BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman will not be taking the ice for the Boston Bruins until he has a new contract from the team. So barring an agreement over the next day, Swayman will not be out there with his teammates for the first practice of training camp on Thursday.

Boston general manager Don Sweeney said Wednesday afternoon that reports of the two sides reaching a deal are "100 percent inaccurate." He's disappointed the ordeal has gotten to this point, but Sweeney is optimistic a deal will get done eventually.

It may take a while, but Sweeney believes they'll reach an agreement before Dec. 1. If there is no deal at that point, Swayman would be ineligible to play at all during the 2024-25 NHL season.

"He's chosen to wait -- and rightfully so -- until a contract is settled. It's our intention to continue to negotiate a contract," Sweeney told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday, the first official day of Bruins training camp..

"I'm disappointed. When you set things as a priority from the general manager's spot, you do your best to try to accomplish that and I haven't been able to do that yet," added Sweeney. "But at the end of the day I'm optimistic because I think we'll find a landing spot before Dec. 1."

Swayman is a restricted free agent after he and the Bruins declined to go through the arbitration process this summer. Swayman went through arbitration last year, and it got pretty ugly before he was awarded a one-year deal worth $3.475 million. After a stellar 2023-24 season in net -- when he went 25-10-8 with a .916 save percentage and a 2.53 goals against average -- Swayman is seeking a much richer deal this time around.

He also has leverage after the Bruins traded away Linus Ullmark in the offseason. Swayman will be Boston's top netminder next season -- so long as they reach a deal.

Reports have had Swayman seeking an annual payday between $9-10 million, while the Bruins are eying a deal worth $6-6.5 million annually. But on Wednesday, Sweeney took aim at "inaccuracies" being reported throughout the negotiations.

Sweeney rips reporting during Swayman negotiations

Sweeney answered only a few questions about Swayman before shifting gears to the rest of the club. But before he moved on, he lashed out at one report that claimed Sweeney hadn't returned phone calls from Swayman's camp for three weeks over the summer.

Paul Bissonnette, a former NHL player and current co-host of the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, reported earlier this month that Sweeney and the Bruins were ignoring calls from Swayman's camp. Sweeney called that report baloney -- only he didn't say baloney.

"I think it's bull**** someone says I wouldn't return a call for three weeks. That's inaccurate," said Sweeney.

"Was it said? Was it written? I will tell you, I don't listen to podcasts," continued Sweeney. "My son loves 'Biz,' thinks he's fabulous. I think he's a great entertainer. But at the end of the day, it's inaccurate. And that's OK because that's all part of the business nowadays. It's OK if you turn around and say it's your opinion -- your belief -- but don't report it as fact. That's all. That's all I'm asking."

Sweeney said the Bruins try to keep things in-house and close to the vest to respect the privacy of all parties involved.

But it's clear that the pressure is mounting as the negotiations continue and the Bruins inch closer to the regular season.

"I have to respect the position that Jeremy and his camp has taken and continue to try and find common ground," Sweeney said Wednesday.