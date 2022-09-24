Watch CBS News
Bus goes up in flames next to Worcester building

WORCESTER -- A fire destroyed a bus that was parked next to a building in Worcester on Saturday. Fire crews responded to Madison Place in Worcester around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to find the bus fully engulfed in flames. 

The fire extended to some business signs and broke some windows but there was otherwise no damage to the building, the fire department said. 

No one was on the bus at the time but the building was occupied and needed to be evacuated as a precaution. 

First published on September 24, 2022 / 3:20 PM

