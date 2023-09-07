Burning Patriots questions: Which rookie will have the biggest impact in 2023?

FOXBORO -- There's a bit of a youth movement underway at Patriot Place. Bill Belichick drafted 12 players in late April, and 11 of those picks made the Patriots' 53-man roster.

That's a lot of rookies. There are also seven other players heading into their second NFL season, plus offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr., who has yet to play in an NFL game after bouncing around on various practice squads the last two years.

That's a whole lot of youngens on the roster, and several of those players are going to be thrown right into important roles for the 2023 New England Patriots. First-round pick Christian Gonzalez is already slotted in as New England's top corner, playing opposite of second-year corner Jack Jones. Third-round selection Marte Mapu is being envisioned as a do-it-all linebacker/safety hybrid, and sixth-round receivers Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte could see a lot of passes from Mac Jones this season.

The Pats are also counting on a pair of rookies on special teams: Kicker Chad Ryland and punter Bryce Baringer.

A lot of rookies are going to be playing a lot of football for the Patriots in all three phases of the game in 2023. But which one is going to have the biggest impact? The WBZ sports team makes their picks.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

Let's hope it's kicker Chad Ryland, because the kicker is usually the highest-scoring player on the team.

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

If they are to be a playoff team, a guy like Demario "Pop" Douglas and/or Kayshon Boutte would be a candidate to break out as part of an improved offense. More realistically, either Keion White or Christian Gonzalez will be the answer to this question.

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

It's gotta be Christian Gonzalez, who figures to get the most playing time. But with him, Keion White, Demario Douglas and maybe even Kayshon Boutte, we could be seeing more rookies making big contributions than we're accustomed to seeing.

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

Gonzalez is going to be front and center all season, and teams are likely going to pick on the rookie as he gets accustomed to life as a No. 1 corner in the NFL. He'll have a lot of growing pains along the way, but should make his share of plays.

But I think Keion White is going to have the biggest impact. First, he's a 6-foot-5, 290-pound tank. Second, with Matthew Judon and Josh Uche commanding a ton of attention, White should be able to apply plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

