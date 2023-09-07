Burning Patriots questions: Is Bill Belichick on the hot seat?

FOXBORO -- There are a lot of wild and crazy topics that get discussed on the airwaves when it comes to Boston sports. They have a lot of minutes to fill and the Patriots don't always give storylines away for free.

One topic that has caught a little more steam over the last few years and is as warm as the Atlantic Ocean heading into the new season is the job security of one Bill Belichick. Yes, people are wondering if Belichick is indeed feeling the heat a bit, or as it's commonly known, sitting on the "hot seat."

Robert Kraft has made it clear that he doesn't just want a return to the playoffs, but postseason wins as well. That's not something the Patriots have given the owner since winning Super Bowl LIII in 2019, and with the toughest schedule in the NFL this season, it may not be something the team gives him in 2023.

If the season ends in disappointment again, could that spell the end of Bill Belichick in New England? Or is this hot seat mumbo jumbo just Boston sports talk at its finest?

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

Maybe Bill Belichick's seat is a little warmer than usual. This team needs to improve a lot over last season.

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

I don't think so. It's hard to believe that Robert Kraft would say good bye to Bill. Only way I could see a change is if Bill decides he's done.

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

Nope. Bill is in charge of the football operation. Robert Kraft makes offseason proclamations from time to time, saying he needs to see a playoff win and wants to see a championship. But if the past three years of mediocrity didn't lead to a major change, what's one more?

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

Maybe his proverbial seat it's slightly warmer than years past given the team's overall lack of success since Tom Brady left the building, but it's hard to imagine Robert Kraft giving Belichick the axe.

Things would have to go really, really, really bad (I'm talking 1-16 bad) for Belichick to get fired after this season. As long as Mac Jones shows progress, the defense continues to be solid, and the Patriots look competitive for a good chunk of the season, Belichick will be back to chase down Don Shula's record next season.

