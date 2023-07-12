Bruins sign center Jesper Boqvist to one-year deal

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins made another addition on Wednesday, signing center Jesper Boqvist to a one-year deal. The contract will earn Boqvist $775,000 in the 2023-24 season.

The 24-year-old Boqvist has played four seasons with the New Jersey Devils. He had 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points in 56 games in 2021-22, and he had 10 goals with 11 assists in 70 games played last year. Boqvist made his postseason debut this past spring, skating in six games for the Devils without registering a point.

A native of Sweden, Boqvist was drafted with the 36th overall pick by New Jersey in the 2017 draft.

The signing gives the Bruins 12 NHL forwards under contract for the upcoming season, with restricted free agent Trent Frederic yet to sign a new deal and with the statuses of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci still undetermined.