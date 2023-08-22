Bruce Springsteen's Gillette Stadium concerts: What to know before heading to Foxboro

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen: Renegades Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen: Renegades 09:23

FOXBORO - Bruce Springsteen fans are ready to converge on Foxboro to see "The Boss" take the stage at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, August 24 and Saturday, August 26.

These would be Springsteen's first concerts since tour dates in Philadelphia last week had to be canceled because the 73-year-old music icon had "taken ill," according to his social media accounts. There has not been a further health update, but the Foxboro shows still appear to be on for now.

What time do the concerts start, and how early can I get there?

Parking lots will open at 3:30 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and there's no opening act, so fans should head into the stadium early.

Are tickets still available?

As of Tuesday, tickets were still available for the Saturday show for as low as $38.

What will traffic be like?

Prepare to contend with weekday rush hour traffic if you're going to Thursday's show. Fans need to use I-95, I-495 or Route 140 to get to Route 1 and Gillette Stadium. Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads.

Police say traffic restrictions in South Walpole will take effect at 4 p.m. They say Route 1 is the "quickest and most efficient way to Gillette."

Is there a concert train?

The MBTA is running a special Commuter Rail train from Boston for Thursday's show, but it is sold out. There are $20 train tickets still available from both Boston and Providence for the Saturday show via the mTicket app.

The train will leave Boston's South Station at 5:15 p.m. and get to Gillette at 6:15 p.m. The Providence train on Saturday leaves at 5:20 p.m.

Where can I get an Uber/Lyft?

There is a designated rideshare pickup/drop off location by Bass Pro Shops in Lot 15.

Do I need cash?

Gillette Stadium has gone cashless - only electronic payments are accepted. There are cash to card machines in the stadium, which convert cash into Visa cards.

Can I bring a bag?

The clear bag policy is in effect. The plastic bag must be the size of a one-gallon Ziploc bag, or not exceeding 12" x 6" x 12". Small wristlets or handheld wallets must not be bigger than 4.5" x 6.5".

Are there rules about signs?

You can bring a sign, but it can't be larger than 11" x 7".

What items are not allowed at the show?

Gillette stadium says prohibited items include "GoPro/video cameras, tripods/monopods, professional cameras and cameras with detachable lenses, selfie sticks, strollers, backpacks, lasers, umbrellas, outside food and beverage, balloons, beach balls, noisemakers and any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate by stadium management."

How's the weather looking?

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

It's expected to be mainly cloudy with a late sprinkle on Thursday night. Saturday could feature an isolated shower. Stay with the WBZ-TV Next Weather team for the latest forecast.