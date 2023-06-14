Bruce Cassidy said his day with the Stanley Cup will likely be spent on Cape Cod

BOSTON -- A rough summer got a lot more difficult for Bruins fans on Tuesday night. Just over a year after being fired by Boston, Bruce Cassidy is now a Stanley Cup champ.

And when Cassidy gets his day with the coolest trophy in all of sports, he'll probably be bringing it to the Bay State. After his Vegas Golden Knights finished off their five-game victory over the Florida Panthers with a 9-3 win Tuesday night, Cassidy said that he'll likely spend his day with the Cup with his family on Cape Cod.

Who doesn't love Cape Cod in the summer? While getting there can be dicey, sitting in Cape traffic would be a lot better with the Stanley Cup sitting next to you.

The Bruins fired Cassidy last June following the team's first-round exit to the Carolina Hurricanes. Under new head coach Jim Montgomery, this year's Bruins team set new regular-season records with 65 wins and 135 points, only to lose to the Panthers in seven games in the first round of the playoffs.

Cassidy, meanwhile, led his Golden Knights to 51 wins in the regular season and 16 more in the playoffs, culminating with the franchise's first Stanley Cup title in its six-year existence.

The Cup may make a few appearances in Massachusetts this summer, as North Chelmsford native Jack Eichel may bring it back home as well.

Brace yourselves, Bruins fans. A few more reminders of what could have been are coming your way this summer.