2 men arrested for Brookline home invasion, third suspect wanted

BROOKLINE - Two men wanted for a home invasion in Brookline in July have been arrested, and police are searching for a third suspect. Surveillance video shows the suspects putting tape on a security camera at a multi-million-dollar home on Warren Street around 2 a.m. on July 18.

Investigators say the two brothers who lived in the home got into a scuffle with the suspects and a gun went off.

On Wednesday morning, police arrested 31-year-old Manuel Alicea of Tewksbury and 34-year-old Dominic Hardin of Lowell. They face several charges including home invasion, larceny over $1,200, possession of a firearm without a license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Manuel Alicea (left) and Dominic Hardin (middle) were arrested in connection with a Brookline home invasion. Police are seeking to arrest Corey Buchannan (right) Brookline Police

Police are searching for a third suspect, 32-year-old Corey Buchannan of Lowell. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Alicea and Hardin pleaded not guilty at their arraignment Wednesday and were held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.