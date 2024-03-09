Watch CBS News
Local News

Audit finds Brockton schools overspent, leading to almost $25 million deficit

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Audit finds Brockton schools overspent, leading to almost $25 million deficit this year
Audit finds Brockton schools overspent, leading to almost $25 million deficit this year 00:31

BROCKTON - Third-party auditors have determined why the Brockton Public Schools is millions of dollars over budget for the second year in a row.

According to the audit, the district overspent on employee benefits and special education services. Bus costs also ended up being double what the district originally budgeted. The auditors said the district's bookkeeping software wasn't used correctly, causing accounts to be overdrawn.

Back in September, the school identified overages from transportation costs, special education services and payroll.

Brockton Public Schools had a $14 million deficit last year. It's expected to be up to $25 million this year.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on March 9, 2024 / 11:14 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.