Audit finds Brockton schools overspent, leading to almost $25 million deficit this year

BROCKTON - Third-party auditors have determined why the Brockton Public Schools is millions of dollars over budget for the second year in a row.

According to the audit, the district overspent on employee benefits and special education services. Bus costs also ended up being double what the district originally budgeted. The auditors said the district's bookkeeping software wasn't used correctly, causing accounts to be overdrawn.

Back in September, the school identified overages from transportation costs, special education services and payroll.

Brockton Public Schools had a $14 million deficit last year. It's expected to be up to $25 million this year.