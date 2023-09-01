Watch CBS News
Brockton unexpectedly $14 million short in school budget a week before new year starts

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BROCKTON - Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan is holding an emergency meeting Friday to talk about an unexpected $14 million deficit in the school district's budget.

Sullivan just learned about the deficit and school begins next week. The district's superintendent is out on medical leave and will not be at Friday's meeting.

The news comes after the district laid off 130 teachers back in May.

Sullivan said the school committee is working ensure students have a safe and smooth start to the new school year.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 11:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

