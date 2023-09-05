Brockton Public Schools identifies areas where overspending caused $14 million deficit

BROCKTON - Students return to school in Brockton Wednesday, and the city is trying to dispel some of the rumors about of the $14 million budget deficit.

The acting superintendent said the money is not missing, rather the school district spent more than it had budgeted for in the last fiscal year, which ended in June.

The school department identified the overages were from transportation costs, special education services, and payroll.

An outside audit has been ordered and the Brockton School Department is promising to make the results public.