Brockton Hospital reopens more than a year after electrical fire

BROCKTON – Tuesday marked a major milestone as Brockton Hospital opened for the first time in more than a year.

Employees and patients returned for the first time since February 2023 when an electrical fire forced the evacuation of 160 people and shut down the hospital.

"Just super excited, can't wait to get back to some type of normalcy," hospital IT worker Glen Stanley told WBZ-TV Tuesday.

Brockton Hospital reopens

Following the fire, Stanley's team had to move all of their computer systems across the street.

"At the hospital, we're in the middle of it, versus if we're across the street and something happens we have to run across the street to get to the hospital. So it's a little different being in the action than across the street," Stanley said.

Since the hospital's closure, other hospitals, EMS crews, and medical offices have felt the strain. Patients were left waiting hours in emergency departments and months for appointments.

Upgrades at Brockton Hospital

With Tuesday's opening comes the debut of several new facility upgrades and features.

Patients can anticipate improved cardiac catheterization labs, a new outpatient facility, and a behavioral health unit now within the emergency department.

"Brockton Hospital has provided safe, quality healthcare to the community for the past 125 years, and we are dedicated to continuing this legacy for another 125 years and beyond," the hospital said in a statement.

The maternity, pediatric, and behavioral health units will all remain closed for now.