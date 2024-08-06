Brockton Hospital reopening after 2023 electrical fire

BROCKTON - Brockton Hospital will reopen next week, more than a year and a half after a devastating fire. This has been a long time coming for both patients and providers in the region.

Brockton and beyond was stunned by the sudden closure of the major hospital back in February 2023. One hundred sixty patients were evacuated that day after an electrical fire shut down the facility.

In the many months since, other hospitals, EMS crews, and medical offices have felt the strain, as patients waited hours in emergency departments, and months for appointments.

Brockton Hospital reopening August 13

Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital will reopen Tuesday, August 13, promising a more patient-centric environment. The emergency department will provide better behavioral health care, and other major upgrades have been implemented in outpatient surgery and the cardiac cath lab.

WBZ got an exclusive look at the repairs and upgrades to the hospital earlier this year.

In a statement, hospital leadership said: "Brockton Hospital has provided safe, quality healthcare to the community for the past 125 years, and we are dedicated to continuing this legacy for another 125 years and beyond."

Maternity, pediatrics, and behavioral health units remain closed for the time being.