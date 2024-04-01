Watch CBS News
Brockton man shot, killed brother on Easter Sunday, DA says

Man accused of killing brother in Brockton shooting
Man accused of killing brother in Brockton shooting 00:37

BROCKTON – An arrest warrant has been issued for Jeremiah Abreu, who is wanted for the shooting death of his brother early Easter Sunday in Brockton. Police have arrested two other men in connection with the shooting.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said 27-year-old Sedrick Abreu was shot in the chest around 2:15 a.m. at a home on Hoover Ave. He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital but later died.

There's no word yet on a motive in the shooting, but a neighbor told WBZ-TV she heard people fighting and yelling at the home Saturday night.

Jeremiah Abreu is the victim's 20-year-old brother. Police are still searching for him.

brocktonvictim.jpg
Sederick Abreu Tiara Martin

Cruz announced the arrests of two men Monday, 24-year-old Sirick Amado and 26-year-old Antonio Dejesus. Both are charged with accessory to homicide.

Amado and Dejesus are expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court Monday.

First published on April 1, 2024 / 12:30 PM EDT

