Employees "shaken" after bullet flies through wall at Brockton Catholic Charities office

A shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts is under investigation after a bullet pierced the outer wall of the Catholic Charities building and flew inside while workers were inside Tuesday afternoon.

They work tirelessly to help the vulnerable people in Brockton, but a shooter put Catholic Charities in a vulnerable situation. Police say around 1:47 p.m., gunshots were fired near the food pantry and elder outreach building on Court Street.

Investigators said one of the bullets went through the wall, flying into an office where a staff member was working and hit an interior door. Luckily, no one was hurt but everyone was left unnerved.

Bullet hole in exterior wall of Catholic Charities building in Brockton, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

WBZ-TV reached out to Catholic Charities, and officials sent a statement saying, "Our employees, who work tirelessly to serve the Brockton community through our food pantry, adult education, and elder outreach, are shaken by this frightening incident."

"We are incredibly grateful to Brockton Police for their immediate response and that our staff and the clients we serve are safe. Authorities have indicated that our building was not the intended target. The center will resume regular operations on Wednesday morning, and Catholic Charities will offer support to employees."

Brockton Police officers searched the nearby area for evidence. No suspects have been identified, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton Police.