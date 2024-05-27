Watch CBS News
Car may have been doing donuts when man was hit and seriously injured in Brockton, police say

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

BROCKTON - Drivers may have been doing donuts overnight in Brockton when one car hit and seriously injured a man, police said.

Officers were called to 696 Crescent St. just after 1 a.m. on Memorial Day for a report of a man hit by a car in a parking lot. The 20-year-old victim was first taken to a hospital in Brockton but then airlifted to a Boston hospital in serious condition. 

"Police are investigating whether drivers were performing donuts with their vehicles in the parking lot when one of the vehicles swung around and hit the victim," a spokesperson for the Brockton Police Department said.

So far, police have not identified any suspects. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston.

First published on May 27, 2024 / 10:24 AM EDT

