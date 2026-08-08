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Car crashes through front porch of Brockton home, injuring 3

By
Riley Rourke
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Riley Rourke is a digital producer for CBS Boston. She has worked at WBZ-TV since graduating from Emerson College in 2023.
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Riley Rourke

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A car crashed through the front porch of a Brockton home on Saturday, injuring three. 

It happened just after 3:15 a.m. on Pleasant Street. Brockton Police said that the car had originally hit a utility pole before striking a boulder and then a fence at a nearby home. The car continued onto another property before hitting a fence and going through the front porch, according to police. 

Three people were in the car at the time and one was ejected during the crash. All three were taken to nearby hospitals. The severity of their injuries is unknown. It is unclear if anyone was at home at the time of the crash. 

The driver was cited.  

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Debris from the crash was littered around the two properties.  CBS Boston

Crews could be seen working to clean up the two homes later in the day on Saturday. 

There is no more information available. Brockton Police are investigating. 

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