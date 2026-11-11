Brigham Hospital making "large-scale preparations" for nurses strike as union calls for intervention

Brigham and Women's Hospital says it is making "large-scale preparations" for a possible nurses strike in Massachusetts.

More than 4,000 nurses are set to walk off the job in what would be the largest open-ended nurses strike in state history unless the contract dispute with Mass General Brigham is resolved. The two sides are battling over wages, healthcare benefits and how to address staffing shortages.

The strike is set to begin at 7 a.m. Thursday. Mass General Brigham leadership said Tuesday night that they are working "to ensure that we continue to provide safe, high-quality care to our patients throughout any strike, regardless of its duration." Brigham patients should plan to come to their appointments as planned if there's a strike unless someone from the hospital tells them otherwise.

"Skilled, experienced nurses will fill in during the strike, joining our existing care teams," the hospital's website says. "Many of these nurses work at academic medical centers across the country. They will receive orientation before their first shift."

The Massachusetts Nurses Association said earlier in the week that "some progress" was made during bargaining. But on Wednesday morning, the union said that it was still waiting to hear from hospital management about resuming negotiations.

"We are calling on Governor Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to intervene and urge MGB leadership to return to the bargaining table TODAY," nurses union vice chair Jim McCarthy said in a statement. "MGB has the opportunity to prevent a strike that could significantly disrupt patient care. Our nurses are ready to negotiate anytime, anywhere. The question is whether MGB is willing to do the same."

The hospital said no further talks are planned, but said it has been trying to get the union to the negotiating table through a mediator without success.

"BWH remains open to continuing discussions and finding a path to agreement within the financial parameters of its last, best and final offer," hospital leadership said.

The open-ended strike was initially scheduled to start in mid-October, but postponed so the union could consider the Brigham's "final offer." Nurses voted to reject it on Nov. 1 and set a new strike date.

Back in July, Brigham nurses went on a one-day strike and the hospital locked them out for four additional days due to contractual obligations for temporary replacements. It was the largest healthcare strike in state history at the time, but an open-ended strike would be far more disruptive to patients.