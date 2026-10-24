Brigham and Women's nurses union rejects hospital's "last, best, and final" contract offer

Nurses at Brigham and Women's Hospital voted to reject Mass General Brigham's "last, best, and final" contract offer, the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) said in a statement Friday.

The MNA's Bargaining Committee, which represents more than 4,000 nurses at Brigham and Women's, is now looking to resume negotiations with the hospital.

"A foundational principle of our union is that every nurse's voice matters," Chair of the MNA Bargaining Committee Kelly Morgan said in the statement.

"This vote shows the resolve of Brigham nurses, who are fighting for patient safety and for the professional respect we deserve," she added. "It's time for MGB to return to the table ready to negotiate in good faith to reach a fair agreement that recognizes the value of Brigham nurses and the expertise they offer for the care of some of the region's most complex patients every day."

Mass General Brigham argues that its nurses are already among the highest-paid locally and nationwide, and says nurses will still be getting annual raises as they progress through their wage scale.

The union had previously postponed what would have been the largest open-ended nurse strike in Massachusetts history to vote on the hospital's offer.

"Although we are disappointed by the outcome, our priority and focus remain on providing safe, high-quality patient care," the hospital said in a statement. "Brigham and Women's Hospital is prepared to maintain uninterrupted care and respond to any steps the union may take."

The hospital added that the outcome does not necessarily mean there will be a strike as the union determines next steps.

Brigham nurses went on a one-day strike in July, but the hospital locked them out for four additional days due to contract obligations for temporary workers.