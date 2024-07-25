Brewster police officer faces felony charges for allegedly sending Snapchat videos of young girls

BREWSTER - A veteran Brewster police officer is on administrative leave, after facing disturbing felony charges involving inappropriate videos of naked young girls.

Since 2007, Brewster Police Officer Matthew Marshall swore an oath to protect and serve the most vulnerable.

But on Thursday he left court with no comment, charged with sharing inappropriate videos of children on Snapchat and secretly recording video of an elderly naked man in crisis during a call for service from his Snapchat account.

Before a judge, prosecutors say Marshall had and sent inappropriate Snapchat videos of young girls, one of them as young as 10-13 years old.

Brewster Police Officer Matthew Marshall in court, accused of sending inappropriate videos of young girls on Snapchat. CBS Boston

Investigators say they had been tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Snapchat, then tracked the content back to Marshall.

"The image that was received in the tip, that phone number came back registered as the account holder of Matthew Marshall a resident of Brewster," said Assistant District Attorney Courtney Scalice.

Snapchat video inside Dunkin' restroom

Investigators say while they were looking at Marshall's Snapchat data, they also found more videos of Marshall in uniform, "Urinating all over the Dunkin' Donuts restroom sink and faucets in a manner to deface and mar the restroom and spoil its sanitary condition for other patrons."

He was also seen on surveillance video going into the Dunkin' Donuts moments before.

Officer Marshall admitted to investigators the Snapchat account was his, but says he was hacked. Still, he was put in handcuffs when the judged ordered him to be held on $1000 cash bail which he later posted.

His devices that can go on the internet will be monitored by a probation officer. He was ordered to have no contact with minors, except his own daughter.

Police say allegations are "offensive"

"The allegations against Matthew Marshall are offensive and absolutely not in line with the policies and values of the Brewster Police Department," Brewster Police Chief Heath Eldredge said in a statement. "These actions do not represent the standards of the hardworking members of the Department. Our officers stand committed to serving the community with integrity and are dedicated to building and maintaining public trust."

The chief says an internal affairs investigation is underway to determine Marshall's future as a police officer. He is due back in court on September 12th.