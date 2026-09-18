Head-on crash in Brewster, Massachusetts leaves 2 drivers dead

Two drivers are dead after a head-on car crash in Brewster, Massachusetts, Thursday night.

The Brewster Police Department said it happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Main Street (Route 6A) near Crosby Lane.

"Upon arrival, responding personnel located two motor vehicles that had been involved in what appeared to be a head on collision," police said.

A 24-year-old woman from Brewster was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other driver, a 38-year-old Truro man, died from his injuries at the hospital. Their names have not yet been released as family members are notified, police said.

There were no other passengers in the cars. Police kept Route 6A closed for several hours while they investigated the scene.

It's not clear yet what caused the crash. Brewster is on Cape Cod, about 85 miles southeast of Boston.