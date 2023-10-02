Watch CBS News
Local News

Brother calls Brent Roman-Finnagan "coward" for allegedly shooting mother and friend in Lexington

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Brother calls man "coward" for allegedly shooting mother and friend in Lexington
Brother calls man "coward" for allegedly shooting mother and friend in Lexington 00:46

LEXINGTON – Prosecutors said Lexington man Brent Roman-Finnagan confessed to shooting his mother and a close family friend last week.

Roman-Finnagan pleaded not guilty in the case on Monday.

He was arrested Friday night shortly after the shooting at his 57-year-old mother's home on Keeler Farm Way.

Outside of court on Monday, the suspect's brother Jonathan Hunn said he doesn't understand how this could have happened. Hunn said both women were suffering from medical conditions before the shooting. One of the women had suffered a stroke and the other was using a crutch, Hunn said. 

"It was clear he's a coward. He deserves what he gets, shooting down two women who could barely walk," Hunn said. "He's disgusting and he's a coward. He deserves what's coming to him."

The judge granted a defense motion for a mental health evaluation and ordered Roman-Finnagan held without bail until a hearing next week.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on October 2, 2023 / 6:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.