Brother calls Brent Roman-Finnagan "coward" for allegedly shooting mother and friend in Lexington

Brother calls man "coward" for allegedly shooting mother and friend in Lexington

LEXINGTON – Prosecutors said Lexington man Brent Roman-Finnagan confessed to shooting his mother and a close family friend last week.

Roman-Finnagan pleaded not guilty in the case on Monday.

He was arrested Friday night shortly after the shooting at his 57-year-old mother's home on Keeler Farm Way.

Outside of court on Monday, the suspect's brother Jonathan Hunn said he doesn't understand how this could have happened. Hunn said both women were suffering from medical conditions before the shooting. One of the women had suffered a stroke and the other was using a crutch, Hunn said.

"It was clear he's a coward. He deserves what he gets, shooting down two women who could barely walk," Hunn said. "He's disgusting and he's a coward. He deserves what's coming to him."

The judge granted a defense motion for a mental health evaluation and ordered Roman-Finnagan held without bail until a hearing next week.