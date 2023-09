Police investigating shooting at a home on Keeler Farms Way in Lexington

LEXINGTON - Police are investigating a shooting at a home on Keeler Farm Way in Lexington.

The District Attorney says that the people involved knew each other, and have been taken the hospital.

There is no update on their condition, or what led to the shooting.