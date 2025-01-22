Patriots' Brenden Schooler drops out of Pro Bowl Games due to injury

FOXBORO -- Brenden Schooler was set to be the lone New England Patriots player at this year's Pro Bowl Games in Orlando. But the special teams ace has dropped out of the festivities due to an injury.

Schooler earned the first Pro Bowl nod of his career with some stellar play throughout the 2024 season, but will now be replaced by Pittsburgh's Miles Killebrew, the Steelers announced on Wednesday. Killebrew was a Pro Bowler last season, when he was also a First-Team All-Pro selection for Pittsburgh.

With Schooler bowing out of the Pro Bowl Games, the Patriots will not have any representation in Orlando on Sunday, February 2.

Brenden Schooler's Pro Bowl season with Patriots

While the 2024 Patriots were a massive disappointment overall, Schooler was a bright spot on the team's solid special teams unit. In addition to earning his first career Pro Bowl nod, Schooler was also named to the All-Pro team for the first time of his three-year career.

Following Matthew Slater's retirement after last season, Schooler took over as New England's special teams ace in 2024. He blocked a punt in the team's Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins and forced several fair catches throughout the season. Schooler played in all 17 games and recorded nine special teams tackles. He finished the year with a 91.1 special teams grade on Pro Football Focus.

Schooler also saw some action at safety and played 50 defensive snaps for the Patriots. He logged his first career sack when he got to Chicago's Caleb Williams in New England's Week 10 win over the Bears, and recorded another one in a Week 12 loss to the Dolphins when he got to Miami's Tua Tagovailoa.

Schooler was also named to the NFLPA's Players' All-Pro Team for the second consecutive year for his 2024 season. He's become a key special teams player in New England since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2022, and signed a three-year extension with the Patriots in October.