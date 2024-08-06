Jerod Mayo sidesteps questions about Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors

FOXBORO -- Jerod Mayo is a much more talkative coach than his predecessor in New England, Bill Belichick. He's probably said more in his six months as head coach than Belichick did in his 24 years on the job.

While Mayo is bringing his own style to the New England sideline, he has adopted one aspect of Belichick's approach: Don't talk about players who are not members of the New England Patriots. It's a pretty common tactic around the NFL, and Mayo used it Tuesday when asked about the report that the Patriots and the 49ers have reportedly agreed on the framework of a trade that would send receiver Brandon Aiyuk to Foxboro.

"I know what all of you guys want to know. One thing I did learn from Bill is I don't talk about players on other teams. Let me go ahead and say that now," Mayo said ahead of Tuesday's training camp practice. "I remember as a player, I appreciated that. I appreciated that the only opinions that mattered were inside the walls. I'm still trying to apply that now going forward."

It was reported Monday night by NBC Sports Bay Area that both the Patriots and the Cleveland Browns had made trade offers that the 49ers were willing to accept, and now it's up to Aiyuk whether or not he wants to sign an extension with either team. On Tuesday, Mayo wouldn't confirm that talks were ongoing between the Patriots and Aiyuk or the 49ers.

"That's more of an Eliot question," Mayo said, deflecting to VP of player personnel Eliot Wolf. "Right now, I'm just focused on the guys out here. The New England Patriots."

Aiyuk can be a game-changer at receiver and would give the Patriots a legitimate No. 1 threat at the position. While Mayo said that he and Wolf are always looking for ways to improve the team, he also expressed confidence in his current crop of receivers, which includes Demario Douglas, veterans Kendrick Bourne and JuJu Smith-Schuster (who is battling for a roster spot), and rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker.

"Those guys are working hard. Getting better every day," Mayo said of New England's receiving corps. "Now, from Eliot and my perspective, we're always trying to get better. No matter what position we're talking about, no matter how those guys get here. Whether it's through cuts or trades or whatever, we're always looking to improve our team and win now."

It was reported Monday that Bourne is included in New England's offer to San Francisco, though no other compensation has been reported. Mayo said that he has spoken with the veteran about the trade report.

"It was a good conversation. Once again, I feel like the story is so much further along than anything else," Mayo said. "I just wanted to make sure we cleared the air. I do believe in being transparent with the players and really setting those guys at ease."