Patriots reportedly have framework for Brandon Aiyuk trade with 49ers

FOXBORO -- The Patriots may be on the verge of acquiring star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The Pats and San Francisco 49ers reportedly have the framework for an Aiyuk trade worked out, according to Mike Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, and now it's up to the receiver to accept New England's contract offer.

The Patriots, however, are not alone in this quest to add Aiyuk. The Cleveland Browns have also worked out a trade package with the 49ers, so it appears Aiyuk has two teams to pick from, though he could also just as easily return to San Francisco for the 2024 NFL season.

"The Browns and Patriots have given their best offers to Aiyuk's camp while also presenting trade proposals that the 49ers have accepted," Maiocco reported Monday night. "Now it's up to Aiyuk to determine if he will accept the contract terms from either of those franchises, the source said."

Aiyuk is entering the final year of his rookie contract that will pay him just over $14 million for the upcoming season. He has made it abundantly clear since San Fran's loss in Super Bowl LVIII that he wants a new, big-money extension, which the 49ers have been reluctant to give him. He is reportedly seeking a deal worth upwards of $30 million per season.

Maiocco didn't have the full details of New England's trade offer, but he did note that veteran receiver Kendrick Bourne is expected to be part of the deal. Bourne, who is currently on PUP, played in San Francisco from 2017-2020 before signing with the Patriots as a free agent.

Aiyuk's camp was also given permission to negotiate with the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Commanders dropped out of the trade talks and the Steelers aren't willing to give into San Francisco's trade demands, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

If the Patriots can convince Aiyuk to accept their contract, the 26-year-old would immediately become the No. 1 option in New England. Aiyuk earned second-team All Pro honors after he led San Francisco with 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last season, and has averaged 67 receptions and 983 yards over his four-year career.