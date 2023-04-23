Watch CBS News
Bradley Rein, man who crashed car into Apple Store, set to be arraigned on Monday

BROCKTON — Bradley Rein, the man accused of crashing into the Hingham Apple Store in November, is set to be arraigned on upgraded charges on Monday. 

On November 21, the 53-year-old drove his car into the store after he says his foot got stuck on the gas pedal. The crash resulted in the death of 65-year-old Kevin Bradley of News Jersey and injuries to 20 others. 

Rein was initially charged with reckless homicide, but was indicted by a grand jury last month on two dozen charges including second-degree murder and 22 counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. 

He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Brockton. 

