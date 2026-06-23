Dozens of children at the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester, Massachusetts boarded buses to the World Cup to see England face Ghana on Tuesday. The trip was made possible from ticket donations from Airbnb. The company is supplying tickets for 1,104 fans across the state.

The ticket announcement came from Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey. She showed up at the Boys & Girls Club to meet the young soccer fans who couldn't want to get to Boston Stadium in Foxboro.

"I am looking forward to at least one of the players noticing me, at least," said England fan Justin Figueroa. "I think it's going to be packed and there's going to be a lot of fans going crazy there."

"One of the things that we wanted to do was make to sure with this huge event that we have an opportunity to make it available to people all over Massachusetts," said Governor Healey.

Airbnb co-founder, and Massachusetts native, Nathan Blecharczyk was there to greet the kids and present them with their tickets. He took the stage to huge applause from the children as the governor told them about their donation.

"Some of you may not know, but I was raised right here in Boston," Blecharczyk told the children. "But most importantly are the tickets that you will enjoy today."

For some of these children this is not only their first time at the World Cup, but Gillette Stadium. The venue has been known during the World Cup as Boston Stadium.

"It will be loud, energetic, a one of a time experience," said Yoxiel, a Ghana fan going to Gilette for the first time. "I'm just going to follow along any cheers, just cheer along with them."