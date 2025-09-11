No water in 53 Boxford, Massachusetts homes so governor declares emergency

Dozens of homes in Boxford, Massachusetts haven't had water for two days, so the state is stepping in to help.

Governor Maura Healey declared a State of Emergency so the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) can restore service to all 53 homes on Andrews Farm Road and Upton Lane.

The neighborhood gets their water from a publicly owned well that's operated by the Andrews Farm Water Company. But, the town said there have been repeated service interruptions and the company hasn't returned their calls. WBZ-TV has also reached out to the company but has not heard back from them.

"This company has a moral obligation and a legal obligation to fulfill the commitment that it has to these residents," said Massachusetts State Senate minority leader Bruce Tarr. "No one should have to come home and wonder if they are going to be able to turn on the tap and get safe water to drink and to cook with."

Town administrator Matt Coogan said that he was first told the houses had lost water around 8 a.m. Tuesday. He said this is the second time the neighborhood has been without water in ten days.

"It's a very difficult situation. I empathize with all the residents with what they are going through," Coogan said. "It's unacceptable."

"It's exhausting"

Resident Laura Leduc said that before Tuesday, they couldn't use the water because of a bacterial issue.

"When we have water, we can't use it properly," said Leduc. "It's exhausting."

The town asked Healey to issue a water emergency, which allows the DPU to take control of the system and find a new operator for the well.

"Public Water Suppliers have a responsibility to provide safe, healthy, and clean water to Massachusetts residents," the governor said in a statement. "We are working with the state delegation and the Town of Boxford to quickly restore services and ensure residents have access to clean and reliable water."

Once an operator is assigned, they'll have to figure out why there's no water service in the neighborhood. There's no timeline for when the water will be back.

"Everyone is focused on this problem," said Tarr. "We will all stay engaged in this to find a long-term solution."

Options for residents

Residents have access to the fire station to shower, use the restroom, and use water from a fire tanker for any non-potable needs. The police station also has a 24-hour restroom and water bottle filling station. Officials have also delivered bottled water to homes.

A water tanker with clean, safe drinking water was set to be delivered Thursday.