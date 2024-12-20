Watch CBS News
How much snow in Massachusetts? Here are the storm totals for December 20

BOSTON - More than five inches of snow fell in several towns in eastern Massachusetts on Friday. Boston picked up 4.4" of snow, one of the biggest snowfalls in almost three years. 

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.  

Norwood 6.0 inches
Dedham 6.0
Walpole 5.5
Needham 5.5
Danvers 5.3
Topsfield 5.0
Cambridge 4.9
Newton 4.5
Boston 4.4
Randolph 4.0
Foxboro 4.0
Milford 3.2
Rehoboth 3.2
Millville 3.0
North Attleboro 2.0
West Yarmouth 2.0
Worcester 1.0

