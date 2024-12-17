Will there be a White Christmas in New England this year? 3 chances for snow in forecast

What are the chances of a white Christmas in New England?

BOSTON - Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? I think most folks would agree that some snow on the ground Christmas morning helps to set the mood as long as it doesn't disrupt getting to grandma's house.

So, what are our chances this year? Let's start by defining exactly what a "white Christmas" is.

What is a white Christmas?

The National Weather Service says that in order to qualify for a white Christmas, there must be at least 1" of snow on the ground (where you live) at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning. Yes, this is somewhat arbitrary and "made-up" but for the purposes of this blog, let's go with it.

Seems easy enough right? As it turns out, having a measly inch of snow on the ground on December 25 is becoming more and more difficult.

In Boston, it has only occurred twice since the year 2000, the last time being 15 years ago! You may recall that we had a decent little snowstorm on Christmas Day back in 2017, but those 2.9" fell AFTER 7 a.m. in Boston.

Looking strictly at climatology and compiling the data over the last 100+ years, you get a very colorful map:

Not surprisingly, your odds get higher the farther north and west you live. For instance, while Boston has between a 10-25% chance of a white Christmas, Worcester is between 40-50% and Fitchburg between 50-60%.

Again, if you took just the last 20-25 years, these numbers would be MUCH lower. With one week to go, here is a look at our current snow depth.

Very uninspiring thanks to several rainstorms in the last few weeks.

Over the next seven days, I see three chances for snow.

#1: Wednesday night

This is largely a rainstorm in southern New England. The only chance of any snow is in the highest elevations, mostly up in Vermont and New Hampshire.

Not to mention, anything that does stick to the ground in southern New England would be gone within 24 hours thanks to a sunny day in the 40s on Thursday.

#2: Friday night-Saturday

This one had potential a few days ago but odds seem to be decreasing with each model run.

A storm system will approach our area from the west on Friday with a swath of light snow. However, as this storm nears New England, it will transfer its energy to an offshore storm a few hundred miles out at sea.

The offshore storm will become a very powerful storm this weekend but not until it is well past our latitude and up near Nova Scotia.

So, for now, it appears as though the best-case scenario would be for some light snow Friday night and some scattered light coatings.

#3: Christmas Eve-Day

There is one last chance for a Hail Mary at the buzzer. A very weak disturbance will shoot out of the Great Lakes next Tuesday and zips through New England sometime between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

While the odds of this dropping an inch of snow just in the nick of time are low, at the very least it COULD mean some mood flurries in the air during Santa's ride or on Christmas Day!

White Christmas chances

Adding it all up, here is the WBZ Weather team's forecast chances of a white Christmas...

CBS Boston



In Boston, near the Coast and over southeastern MA, odds are very low (but not zero!)

So, you're saying there's a chance. The probabilities increase a tad with some rise in elevation and in areas well to the north and west, but even there, I wouldn't bet on it.

We'll keep searching for snow and will keep you updated with any forecast changes on WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com