Tornado warnings expire in Middlesex, Worcester counties and southern NH

What to do during a tornado warning

TOWNSEND – Tornado warnings were issued for parts of Middlesex and Worcester counties and southern New Hampshire for a second time Sunday morning, but have expired again without reports of damage.

The warning was issued for norther Massachusetts and into New Hampshire, but expired around 10:45 a.m.

This was the second set of tornado warnings issued for the area. One earlier in the morning included Chelmsford, Westford, Lowell and Tyngsboro but later expired. Another cell of dangerous weather also prompted a warning near Manchester, New Hampshire as the storm moved through. That warning also expired.