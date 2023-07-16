Watch CBS News
Tornado warnings expire in Middlesex, Worcester counties and southern NH

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

TOWNSEND – Tornado warnings were issued for parts of Middlesex and Worcester counties and southern New Hampshire for a second time Sunday morning, but have expired again without reports of damage.

The warning was issued for norther Massachusetts and into New Hampshire, but expired around 10:45 a.m.

This was the second set of tornado warnings issued for the area. One earlier in the morning included Chelmsford, Westford, Lowell and Tyngsboro but later expired. Another cell of dangerous weather also prompted a warning near Manchester, New Hampshire as the storm moved through. That warning also expired.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 8:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

